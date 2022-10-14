Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72.

The actor was best known for his role as Hagrid in the franchise.

In a statement, his agent of 40 years Belinda Wright wrote: “Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Coltrane (@robbiecoltraneactor)

“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. A role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.”

“James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.”

“For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Robbie was made an OBE in 2006 for his services to drama and was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Coltrane (@robbiecoltraneactor)