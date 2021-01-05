Harry Potter star Jessie Cave reveals her three-month-old son is in hospital with Covid-19

The actress welcomed her baby boy back in October

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave reveals her three-month-old son is in hospital...

Jessie Cave has revealed her three-month-old son is in hospital with Covid-19.

The actress, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

The 33-year-old posted a photo of her baby boy lying in a hospital bed, as she watched Boris Johnson’s latest address.

Jessie wrote: “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JeSsIe CaVE (@jessiecave)

She continued: “He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.”

“This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.”

“Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors.”

Jessie added: “It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73…. please wish baby a speedy recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JeSsIe CaVE (@jessiecave)

“He’s 9llbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams) Love and best wishes to everyone #nhsheroes.”

Jessie and her husband Alfie Brown welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Tenn, in October.

The couple are also parents to Donnie, 5, and Margot, 3.