Harry Potter fans point out huge error in reunion special

Harry Potter fans have pointed out a huge error in the 20th anniversary special.

While HP fans all over the world were delighted to see the cast reunite for HBO Max’s Return To Hogwarts special, the programme featured two major mistakes.

During the reunion, a photo of a ‘young Emma Watson’ was shown – but it turns out the photo was of a completely different actress.

As fans have pointed out on Twitter, the photo was actually of a young Emma Roberts.

The American actress, best known for her roles in Scream Queens and American Horror Story, even posted the old photo of herself on Instagram back in 2012.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

But that wasn’t the only mistake in the Harry Potter reunion special…

Twins Oliver and James Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley in the films, had their names mixed up in the on-screen credits.

Oliver pointed out the blunder on Instagram by writing: “I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Phelps (@oliver_phelps)

When contacted for a comment, a spokesperson for the Return To Hogwarts special confirmed the mistakes would be amended.

In a statement to Metro.co.uk, they said: “Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.”

Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts is available to stream on NOW in Ireland and the UK.