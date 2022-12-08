Harry & Meghan: Prince Harry reveals the ‘biggest mistake’ of his life

Prince Harry has admitted wearing a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005 was “one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about the incident in Volume I of his new docuseries Harry & Meghan, which joined Netflix this morning.

In episode three of the show, he says: “It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right.”

The photos of Harry in the uniform, along with a swastika armband, made headlines at the time.

Clarence House later issued a statement which read: “Prince Harry has apologised for any offence or embarrassment he has caused. He realises it was a poor choice of costume.”

In the docuseries, Harry says he spoke to the Chief Rabbi in London after the incident, which had a “profound” impact on him.

He also went to Berlin and spoke to a holocaust survivor.

“I could have got on and ignored it and made the same mistakes over and over in my life… but I learnt from that,” he adds.

Volume I of Harry & Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now, and Volume II will join the streaming giant on December 15.

