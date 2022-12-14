Harry & Meghan: New Netflix trailer drops with claims of a ‘war’ against Meghan Markle

Another dramatic trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries has dropped.

Volume II of the six-part series joins the streaming giant on December 15, following the release of the first three episodes on December 8.

In the latest trailer, Jenny Afia, a partner from the Schillings Law Firm, says: “There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.”

Meghan’s friend Lucy Fraser then says: “Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace and so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not to avoid other less favourable stories being printed.”

Meghan adds: “You would see it play out. A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they’d go ‘we gotta make that go away’.”

“But there’s real estate on a website homepage there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

Jenny continues: “This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her.”

