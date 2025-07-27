Harry makes a move on Shakira as the pair grow closer following a dramatic recoupling

Harry is set to make a shocking move on Shakira as the pair grow closer following a dramatic recoupling.

In Sunday night’s episode, it was the boys’ turn to pick in the recoupling.

Following his breakup with Helena, the 30-year-old decided to choose his former flame, Shakira.

Subsequently, an exclusive clip was aired on Aftersun, which showed the former flames getting closer.

In the clip, Shakira tells Harry: “I can’t believe we’re back at day two,” as Harry replies: “I think it doesn’t feel good, but I think it’s going to be really good.”

She responds: “Baby steps, baby steps” as the pair share a cuddle in the villa.

Despite this, Harry turns to kiss Shakira, but she turns her head, with him planting a kiss on her cheek.

The 30-year-old then reiterated the sentiment, saying: “baby steps, baby steps.”

Viewers were left divided in the comments as one wrote: “They’re so giggly together, it’s actually quite cute,” as another wrote: “Happy for Shakira❤️”

However, others were less than ecstatic for the pair, as one wrote: “Nooooo,” and another commented: “Ufff very bad judgment from Shakira sadly…Harry can’t change.”

