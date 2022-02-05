Harry Jowsey admits to DMing Khloe Kardashian after she denies romance

Harry Jowsey has admitted he has slid into Khloe Kardashian’s DMs, but that doesn’t mean the pair are dating.

The 37-year-old was recently linked to the Australian reality star, who appeared on the first season of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle.

The rumours stemmed from a tip shared by celebrity gossip account @DeuxMoi on Instagram, which claimed the pair have been “DM-ing back and forth”.

The tip also claimed Harry recently “picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house”.

On Thursday, a Kardashian-Jenner fan account shared a screenshot of the post, and wrote : “I’m pretty sure it’s not true but what do you guys think about this?”

Much to their surprise, Khloe responded in the comment section by writing: “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”

Harry has since confirmed the pair are definitely not dating, but the 24-year-old has DMed her in the past.

During an interview with TMZ, Harry confessed: “I DMed her a while ago, and I said, ‘How are you little hummingbird?’, and then all this stuff came out and I just unsent it.”

“I was like, I’m so embarrassed. I got so embarrassed! I was like oh she’s gonna think I’m a f***in’ loser.”

Despite his embarrassment, the reality star said he’d love to take Khloe on a date for real.

“I would actually love to take her on a date though, I feel like I would be so much fun for her.”

“But I don’t know what her situation is. Fingers crossed one day,” he gushed.

When asked why Khloe should date him over anyone else, Harry also took a pop at her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I guess I wouldn’t cheat on her! That’s probably the biggest one,” he laughed.

Last month, the NBA player publicly apologised to the KUWTK star after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with another woman last year.

The sports star, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe, wrote: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Tristan is already father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.