Harrison reflects on his time in the villa: ‘Tried to go tunnel vision with Toni but there was something holding me back…’

After walking away from the villa, Harrison has reflected on his time on Love Island as he left to follow Lauren home, and revealed how he “tried to go tunnel vision with Toni” but something stopped him…

When asked how he felt about leaving the island, the 22-year-old said: “It was an emotional one last night, I’m happy with my decision and stand by it. It was sad saying goodbye to everyone.”

“It’s all I’ve known for 4 and a half weeks! It was the best summer of my life, I had some amazing times in there. I did obviously regret a few things I did but I loved the experience, I can’t fault it.”

“It was an emotional rollercoaster of a journey for me, there’s never been a dull moment. I’ve obviously been involved in a few triangles.”

“The first was with Toni and Helena, I was relatively new to the Villa so I wanted to explore connections and I came to the conclusion that Toni was the better suit for me.”

“Then when I went to Casa there was an instant spark and connection with Lauren, I knew from day one there was something special there. When I came back from Casa something in the back of my mind was still thinking about Toni.”

“If I had left with Lauren when Shakira had the choice to send me home, I think I would’ve always regretted not giving me and Toni one final go as we left on good terms before Casa. That’s the reason I gave a little speech before the recoupling on the Terrace.”

“As soon as I did that, I felt terrible towards Lauren. For two days, I tried to go tunnel vision with Toni but there was something holding me back. I felt like Lauren and I naturally gravitated towards each other, the connection we have is so so special I wasn’t ready to leave it.”

Regarding his ultimate decision to leave, Harrison said it was all down to going to get his girl.

“When Lauren left the Villa, my Love Island experience just wasn’t the same. I felt like my journey was finished which is why I decided to leave.”

“When Lauren first got the text saying she was being dumped my initial reaction to her leaving was ‘I’m going’. I came here and found what I wanted.”

“Having said that, I didn’t want to make an emotional decision, I’m quite an indecisive person and so I wanted to take my time with it, rather than leave and regret what I’d done. The fact I stayed a day later and processed everything really helped me.”

“Me leaving was making a big statement. It shows her I’m really into her and see a serious future with her.”

Picturing what his future will look like with Lauren, Harrison said that’ll make long-distance “work.”

“It will be no issue. We left on good terms but the two days prior to leaving we weren’t talking properly so it would be good to have a conversation, get everything out in the open and hopefully move forward from there.”

“I feel very strongly about the girl, I wouldn’t have left if I didn’t. I have no doubt in my mind that she’ll be my girlfriend one day. I’m buzzing to see her and reunite! She’s such a great girl.”

When asked how he feels about he left things with Toni, the footballer shared that he has hopes that they’ll be friends on the outside.

He said: “I did her wrong a few times in there so I understand if she doesn’t want to reciprocate that. The conversation prior to me leaving was a big moment for me and her.”

“I reflected on my whole situation throughout the day, I just let it out. You could tell by me getting emotional, I was upset about how I’ve acted and upset about Toni being upset as well.”

“Similarly, if someone treated my sister like I’d treated Toni in there obviously I’d be mortified. I wanted to apologise to her and I think she could see I was being genuine. I’m happy with how things were left.”

“I’d want her to know I care about her and think she’s a great girl, we probably just weren’t right for each other which is why I acted the way I did.”

“I want her to know I’m genuinely sorry about the situation and how things have played out, I never meant to hurt her.”

“With me being indecisive and telling people what they want to hear I feel like that’s hurt people’s feelings more in the process and I feel like I’ve learnt that about myself and how to handle situations like that on the outside. I wish her all the best. She deserves the world, I think she’s a great girl.”

