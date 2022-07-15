Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder has died aged 58.

The band confirmed the sad news in a statement shared via their Twitter account on Friday.

They wrote: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.”

“A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk,” they added.

Alongside his front man brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980.

The Manchester band were due to play Vicar Street in Dublin this December, but the gig has now been cancelled.