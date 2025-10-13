Hamas releases first group of hostages as ceasefire deal takes effect

Hamas has released the first group of hostages as the ceasefire deal takes effect.

Last week, following days of negotiations in Egypt, US President Donald Trump declared that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the initial stages of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Qatar, which helped broker the deal, said the deal was the “first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

On Monday, in the first phase of the ceasefire, the first seven surviving Israeli prisoners were freed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Officials verified that the seven captives were taken from the armed wing of Hamas in Gaza and given to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

It is anticipated that the 13 surviving captives will be turned over, together with the 28 other Israeli hostages—26 of whom have died and two whose whereabouts are unknown.

Israel was scheduled to free almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees and convicted prisoners from its prisons later today in accordance with the agreement.

According to an official involved in the operation, the majority of the 1,966 detainees are anticipated to be freed to Gaza’s Nasser Hospital after boarding buses at Israeli jails.

According to a Palestinian source familiar with the negotiations, the first phase of the agreement will see Hamas release 20 live hostages simultaneously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ News (@rtenews)

A top official within Hamas said Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners: 250 among those serving life sentences and 1,700 others detained since the start of the war.

For the first five days of the truce, at least 400 trucks of relief will enter Gaza every day; in the days that follow, this number will be raised, the same source reported.

The deal also includes the “return of displaced persons from the south of the Gaza Strip to Gaza (City) and the north immediately.”

Since Israel launched its military response to the Hamas cross-border raid on October 7, 2023, Gaza authorities estimate that over 67,000 people have died and that a large portion of the territory has been destroyed.