Halsey confirms romance with former Nickelodeon star

Halsey has confirmed her romance with Avan Jogia.

The singer and the actor, who is best known for playing Beck Oliver in Nickelodeon’s Victorious, were spotted packing on the PDA in LA.

The new couple were seen holding hands and kissing while enjoying a date night on Monday.

Halsey confirms Avan Jogia romance with PDA-packed date night https://t.co/msmLbCBaba pic.twitter.com/S5SXo84Rop — Page Six (@PageSix) September 21, 2023

Confirmation of their romance comes after months of fan speculation, following multiple anonymous submissions to celebrity gossip forum DeuxMoi.

Halsey and Avan have also been spotted hanging out on multiple occasions.

It comes just months after the singer’s split from her beau Alev Aydin.

In April, Halsey requested physical custody of their son Ender Ridley, who was born on July 14, 2021.

According to a numerous reports at the time, Halsey “amicably” parted ways with her parter after five years of dating.

The 28-year-old is said to have filed legal documents for full physical custody of the 21-month-old toddler, but wants to split legal joint custody with Alev, per Us Weekly.

The singer requested that Alev have “reasonable visitation” as they establish a custody schedule.

The three-time Grammy nominee wants to split the cost of establishing paternity and attorney fees.