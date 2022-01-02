Halle Berry sets the record straight after posting ‘wedding’ photo

Halle Berry has confirmed she did not marry Van Hunt, after confusing fans with her “wedding” Instagram post.

On New Year’s Day, the actress shared a photo of her kissing her beau in a chapel while on holidays, captioning the post: “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!”

A host of her celebrity friends, including Dwayne Johnson and Naomi Campbell, rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple on what appeared to be their wedding announcement.

However, Halle has since clarified that she did not get married, but thanked her fans for their “well wishes”.

She wrote on Instagram: “We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. 😂 thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated 😜”

The second photo in the actress’ “wedding” post was a selfie of her and Van with the words “It’s 2022” written on it.

Halle confirmed her romance with Van in 2020, and told Women’s Health the following year that she feels “fulfilled” in her life with the musician.

She said: “I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist.”

“I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”