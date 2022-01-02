Halle Berry ‘marries’ Van Hunt in low-key New Year’s Day ceremony

Halle Berry appears to have married her boyfriend Van Hunt in a low-key ceremony on New Year’s Day.

The 55-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday by posting a snap of her and her beau kissing in a chapel.

The actress captioned the post: “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented: “Congratulations @halleberry blessings to your beautiful Union ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wrote: “👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!”

Model Jasmine Sanders added: “Congratulations!!!”

Halle confirmed her romance with Van in 2020, and told Women’s Health the following year that she feels “fulfilled” in her life with the musician.

She said: “I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist.”

“I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”