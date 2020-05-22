Hailey Bieber slams plastic surgery claims: ‘I’ve never touched my face’

Hailey Bieber has slammed claims she’s gone under the knife.

The model spoke out after an Instagram account accused her of getting plastic surgery, after they compared old photos of her.

Commenting on the post, the 23-year-old slammed them for using an edited photo.

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” she wrote. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@newsbaldwin) on May 21, 2020 at 10:55am PDT

“I’ve never touched my face so If you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

The news comes after Hailey’s pal Gigi Hadid was forced to deny claims that she’s had face fillers.

Gigi said people thought she had work done to her face, when she was secretly pregnant during Fashion Week earlier this year.

The 25-year-old is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, and she’s about seven months along in her pregnancy.

Speaking to makeup artist Erin Parsons during an Instagram Live with Maybelline, Gigi said people thought she had gotten face fillers when she walked in fashion shows back in February.

“People think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round, it’s like, I’ve had these cheeks since I was born,” she said.

“Or like, especially Fashion Month, when I was like already like a few months preggo, you know?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) on May 20, 2020 at 1:33pm PDT

In the early stages of her pregnancy, Gigi jetted around the globe – and walked runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

The expectant mother showcased top brands including Marc Jacobs in New York, Burberry in London, Versace in Milan and Chanel in Paris.

Just two months later, Gigi confirmed she’s expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, after TMZ reported the news online.

Business woman, model and influencer Holly Carpenter is this week’s guest on #GossChats.

The Dublin star talks everything from dating during lockdown, re-discovering herself during the pandemic, and how she deals with online trolling.

#GossChats is sponsored by top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.