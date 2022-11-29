Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours as she reveals secret health battle

Hailey Bieber has shut down pregnancy rumours as she revealed a secret health battle.

Rumours were rife that the model and her husband Justin Bieber were expecting their first child together.

However, the 26-year-old dispelled these rumours after she took to Instagram to address the speculation.

Hailey shared a snap of her showing off her stomach, and wrote: “I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple.”

“I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun. not a baby.”

“It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.”

“anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

Shortly after he split from Selena Gomez, Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey in 2018.

That July, the Canadian singer proposed to the model during a trip to the Bahamas, and they secretly tied-the-knot in September 2018.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows for the second time at a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina.