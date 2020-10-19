Hailey Bieber shows off sweet tattoo tribute to husband Justin

Hailey Bieber has shown off a sweet tattoo tribute to her husband Justin.

The couple secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after Justin proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas.

One year later, Justin and Hailey exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

After recently celebrating their anniversary, Hailey has dedicated her latest ink to her husband, with celebrity tattoo artist Mr K sharing a photo of the letter J tattooed on her ring finger.

He wrote: “J✨is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese’.

“It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber 💚 ✨🙏🏻💚”

The second photo showed the word “Beleza” inked on Hailey’s neck.

The news comes after the couple posed alongside each other in bed together on the cover of Vogue Italia’s October issue.