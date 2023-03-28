Hailey Bieber shows her support for Selena Gomez after ending their ‘feud’

Hailey Bieber has shown her support for Selena Gomez, after ending their “feud”.

Last week, Selena pleaded with her fans to “stop sending death threats” to the model – who is married to her ex Justin Bieber.

Hailey then publicly thanked the singer for “speaking out”, and told fans that they want to “move past this ongoing narrative” between them.

Selena and Hailey then started following each other on Instagram, proving that there is no more bad blood between them.

Over the weekend, Selena took to the social media platform to share a throwback bikini photo of her with blonde hair.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Hailey has since liked the photo, with one commenting: “the first time hailey liked selena post 😳😅”

Selena famously dated Justin Bieber on-and-off for eight years, before they officially called it quits in 2018.

Shortly after his split from Selena, Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey in 2018.

That July, the Canadian singer proposed to the model during a trip to the Bahamas, and they secretly tied the knot in September 2018.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows for the second time at a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina.

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast last September, Hailey revealed she got a lot of hate from Selena’s fans for “stealing” Justin from her.

Setting the record straight on the claims, the model told host Alex Cooper: “When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship, It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that…”

“I think there are situations where you can still have back and forth with someone, but even that was not the situation,” Hailey continued. “I can say period, point blank, that I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

“A lot of the hate comes from like ‘oh you stole him’, and I guess that comes from the fact that they wished he ended up with someone else. And that’s fine, you can wish that all you want, but that’s just not the case.”

“There’s a certain numbness that you get [from the hate]. It still happens to this day. If I was to go live right now, it would still be happening. You reach a point where you have to ignore it.”

“If we have moved on, why can’t you?” she added. “It’s hurtful and it’s bullying.”

Back in February, Hailey was accused of “bullying” Selena on social media, but appears the pair have since quashed feud rumours once and for all.