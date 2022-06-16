Hailey Bieber shares update on husband Justin’s health after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Hailey Bieber has shared an update on her husband Justin’s health, after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Earlier this month, Justin shared a shocking video to social media in which he revealed to fans that he was experiencing facial paralysis as a result of the virus.

In the video, the Canadian singer said: “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

“As you can see this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” the 28-year-old continued.

Justin explained that as a result of his diagnosis, he had to postpone several scheduled concerts.

He explained: “I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down.”

“I hope you guys understand, and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do.”

His wife Hailey appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she was asked about how her husband is doing.

The model said: “He’s also doing okay. Obviously, it’s been a weird turn of events the last couple of months and even the last few days.”

As Jimmy said it must have been scary, Hailey replied: “He’s okay and he’s going to be totally okay.”

Just before Justin received his diagnosis, Hailey had a couple health scares of her own.

The 25-year-old was hospitalised in March for a small blood clot in her brain causing stroke-like symptoms, and she recently underwent a heart surgery.

She told Jimmy: “I’m just allowing my body the time to heal and do it’s thing but I’m doing okay… Everything is good. I’m doing okay. My health scare has, you know, we’ve moved on from it.”

She revealed back in March that she was sitting at breakfast with her husband and started to have stroke-like symptoms, so she went to the hospital right away.

Not too long after, she underwent heart surgery, having a patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure procedure to mend a hole in her heart.

Justin and Hailey secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after the Canadian musician proposed to the model in the Bahamas. One year later, the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.