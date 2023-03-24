Hailey Bieber publicly thanks Selena Gomez for speaking out after ‘death threats’

Hailey Bieber has publicly thanked Selena Gomez, after she pleaded with fans to stop sending “death threats” to her.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the model wrote: “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.”

“The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful.”

“While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together,” she continued.

“Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself.”

“In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

Hailey’s statement comes just hours after Selena posted on Instagram asking her fans to put an end to the drama.

The former Disney Channel star wrote: “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.”

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Amid their truce, Hailey and Selena have also followed each other on the platform.

The 30-year-old’s statement came after fans accused Hailey of “bullying” her on social media.

As fans will know, Hailey is married to Justin Bieber – who Selena dated on-and-off for years.

The latest drama between Selena and Hailey started when Selena admitted she laminated her brows “too much” as she showed off her brushed brows in a video shared to social media last month.

Hours later, fans accused Kylie Jenner of throwing shade at the Only Murderers In The Building star – after the reality star posted photos of her own brows on Instagram, and told fans she “accidentally laminated [her] eyebrows too much.”

The 25-year-old later fuelled the feud speculation by posting what appeared to be a screenshot of her FaceTime call with Hailey, that zoomed in on their eyebrows.

Kylie later shut down claims she was throwing shade at Selena with the photos, accusing fans of “making something out of nothing”.

Selena replied: “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Kylie Jenner denies mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/edyQ9HQhxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

Although Kylie and Selena shut down any speculation of a feud between them, the “drama” between Hailey and Selena continued.

A resurfaced video of Hailey “dissing” Taylor Swift went viral this week, and Selena rushed to the comment section of the post to defend her “best friend”.

In the TikTok video, Hailey pretended to gag when Taylor was mentioned by Drop the Mic co-host Method Man.

The social media user who uploaded the clip accused Hailey, who stuck her tongue out and rolled her eyes when Taylor was mentioned, of being a “mean girl” and “a bully”.

In a since-deleted comment under the video, Selena wrote: “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Amid the online drama, Selena announced she was taking a break from social media.

In a TikTok Live clip shared by fans, the 30-year-old said: “I’m going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I’m 30 and am too old for this.”

“But I love you so much and I’ll see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

Selena later returned to the social media platform, but deleted her comment defending Taylor.

Amid the “feud”, fans have been unfollowing Hailey on social media, and leaving unkind comments on her posts.

Last October, Selena and Hailey appeared to quash rumours they were feuding, as they posed for their first photo together at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Selena famously dated Canadian singer Justin Bieber on-and-off for eight years, before they officially called it quits in 2018.

Shortly after his split from Selena, Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey in 2018.

That July, the Canadian singer proposed to the model during a trip to the Bahamas, and they secretly tied-the-knot in September 2018.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows for the second time at a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina.

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in September, Hailey revealed she got a lot of hate from Selena’s fans for “stealing” Justin from her.

Setting the record straight on the claims, the model told host Alex Cooper: “When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship, It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that…”

“I think there are situations where you can still have back and forth with someone, but even that was not the situation,” Hailey continued. “I can say period, point blank, that I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

“A lot of the hate comes from like ‘oh you stole him’, and I guess that comes from the fact that they wished he ended up with someone else.”

“And that’s fine, you can wish that all you want, but that’s just not the case.”

“There’s a certain numbness that you get [from the hate]. It still happens to this day. If I was to go live right now, it would still be happening. You reach a point where you have to ignore it.”

“If we have moved on, why can’t you?” she added. “It’s hurtful and it’s bullying.”