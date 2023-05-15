Hailey Bieber makes heartbreaking confession about having children with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has revealed why she’s “scared” to have children with Justin Bieber.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, have previously discussed their desire to start a family together.

But in a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 26-year-old admitted she wants kids “so bad” but is worried about welcoming a child in the public eye.

“I literally cry about this all the time,” she said.

“I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

“We can only do the best we can to raise them,” Hailey continued. “As long as they feel loved and safe.”

The model faced intense online hate earlier this year, after she was accused of “bullying” Selena Gomez, who dated Justin on-and-off from 2010 until 2018.

Back in March, Selena issued a plea to her fans to stop sending negativity towards Hailey, after rumours swirled of a “feud” between the pair.

The former Disney Channel star wrote at the time: “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

At the time, Hailey thanked Selena for speaking out and the pair subsequently followed each other on social media.

The model has since admitted she’s had some of the “saddest, hardest moments” in her life since the beginning of 2023.

Taking to her Instagram Story last month, Hailey confessed: “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time.”

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least… And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

“That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers.”

“Let’s just be there for people… let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

Selena famously dated Canadian singer Justin Bieber on-and-off for eight years, before they officially called it quits in 2018.

Shortly after his split from Selena, Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey in 2018.

That July, Justin proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas, and they secretly tied-the-knot in September 2018.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows for the second time at a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina.

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in September, Hailey revealed she got a lot of hate from Selena’s fans for “stealing” Justin from her.

Setting the record straight on the claims, the model told host Alex Cooper: “When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship, It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that…”

“I think there are situations where you can still have back and forth with someone, but even that was not the situation,” Hailey continued. “I can say period, point blank, that I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

“A lot of the hate comes from like ‘oh you stole him’, and I guess that comes from the fact that they wished he ended up with someone else. And that’s fine, you can wish that all you want, but that’s just not the case.”

“There’s a certain numbness that you get [from the hate]. It still happens to this day. If I was to go live right now, it would still be happening. You reach a point where you have to ignore it.”

“If we have moved on, why can’t you?” she added. “It’s hurtful and it’s bullying.”