Hailey Bieber hospitalised after suffering ‘stroke like symptoms’

Hailey Bieber has revealed she was hospitalised with a blood clot to her bran, after suffering “stroke like symptoms”.

The model opened up about the scary situation on Instagram, after TMZ reported that she had been hospitalised.

In a statement, the 25-year-old wrote: “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.”

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love – Hailev.”

Hailey spoke out after TMZ reported that the model was admitted to a hospital in the Palm Springs area a few days ago, after noticing issues with her movement.

The outlet also reported that doctors were investigating whether Covid played a part in Hailey’s condition.

Her husband Justin Bieber was diagnosed with Covid-19 a few weeks ago, causing him to cancel a concert date in Las Vegas.

Justin and Hailey secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after the Canadian musician proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.