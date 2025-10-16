Hailey Bieber hits back at ‘constant’ Selena Gomez comparisons: ‘I didn’t ask for that’

Hailey Bieber has hit back at the “constant” Selena Gomez comparisons, saying she “didn’t ask for it.”

The 28-year-old is currently married to Justin Bieber and the parents to their son Jack, but he previously dated Selena on and off from 2010 through 2018.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, Hailey was asked how she feels when the Rhode Beauty founder’s brand is compared to Selena’s Rare Beauty brand.

She said: “It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

“I think there is space for everybody. I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”

Earlier this year, Hailey hit back at claims she “liked” a shady video about Selena Gomez.

In March, a TikTok user claimed Hailey had liked a clip she posted, which made fun of Benny and Selena’s latest magazine photoshoot.

Now, a representative for the Rhode founder has told Us Weekly: “This never happened.”

“This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalise off of an old, tired narrative,” the source stated.

Courtney, the user who posted the TikTok, appeared to be making fun of some of the pictures from the couple’s magazine spread, including an odd picture of Selena’s feet resting on Benny’s cheeks.

“This is the WORST,” Courtney captioned the post, and told her followers: “Sorry to do this to everyone but I had to look at these photos so you do too.”

She added: “I genuinely cant decide which is worst.”

Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber posing together at last night’s event. This may be the closest we are getting to world peace pic.twitter.com/VDtJMYPoM4 — A. (@ScandalousMedia) October 16, 2022

According to the user, Hailey had liked the video, which did not go unnoticed by fellow users.

One wrote: “Hailey Bieber why are you liking this,” another wrote: “Hailey Bieber is so obssessed with Selena like girl??? CMON LEAVE HER ALONE.”

Back in 2023, Hailey slammed the “really dangerous” narrative pitting her against Selena.

The model, who is married to Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, addressed the ongoing feud rumours during her appearance on Bloomberg’s ‘The Circuit with Emily Chang’.

She said: “I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women.”

“It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous.”

The 26-year-old continued: “I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I’m not ok with the kind of division that it caused.”

“I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person – I’m just not about that. I want to be able to bring people together.”

“I don’t want silly made-up drama to affect what I’m focusing and working on. There’s narratives that exist for me that really hurt my feelings and make me really upset.”

“It’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. It’s the world we live in, unfortunately.”