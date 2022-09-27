Hailey Bieber addresses speculation she ‘stole’ Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber is finally set to address longtime speculation that she “stole” her husband Justin Bieber from his ex Selena Gomez.

The model will open up like never before in an upcoming episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast – which will released this Wednesday, September 28.

In a promo for the podcast, host Alex Cooper says: “People were obsessed with [Justin and Selena] being together. Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as her?”

In response, Hailey replies, “This is so crazy I’ve literally never talked about this ever.”

“A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, ‘Oh you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth, because there’s a truth.”

Justin and Selena dated on-and-off for eight years, before they officially called it quits in 2018.

Shortly after their split, the Canadian singer rekindled his romance with Hailey in 2018.

That July, Justin proposed to the model during a trip to the Bahamas, and they secretly tied the knot in September 2018.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows for the second time at a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina.