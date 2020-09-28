This is so funny!

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter hilariously reacts as the actress poses in birthday suit

Gwyneth Paltrow has stunned her fans by stripping down to her birthday suit to celebrate turning 48.

The actress posed outdoors wearing nothing but a smile on her face, sharing the snap to Instagram along with the caption: “In nothing but my birthday suit today.”

While fans flooded the comment section praising the 48-year-old for her body confidence, her daughter Apple left a hilarious comment about her mother’s antics.

The 16-year-old simply exclaimed: “MOM” under the photo, leaving fans in hysterics.

Apple then added: “You are killing it tho.”

A host of famous faces also showed their support for the star on her birthday, including new-mother Katy Perry who wrote: “HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate ♥️♥️♥️”

Model Ashley Graham commented: “Oh hellllllo Bday girl!💕💕💕💕💕”, while Paris Hilton said: “😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 Happy Birthday beautiful!!!!”

Gwyneth shares two children, Apple and Moses, with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

