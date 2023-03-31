Gwyneth Paltrow wins ‘hit-and-run’ ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow has won her “hit-and-run” ski crash trial in Utah.

The mum-of-two had been on trial after being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who alleged that she skied “out of control” and hit him at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah back in 2016.

He claimed that Gwyneth collided with him “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries”.

Mr Sanderson sought damages of $300k (€280k), having had his previous claim for $3.1 million (€2.89 million) dropped.

The original claim, filed in 2019, stated: “This case involves a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah, where defendant Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.”

“Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

Gwyneth later filed a counterclaim, for a “symbolic” $1, alleging that Mr Sanderson had hit her and delivered a full “body blow”.

On Thursday, the jury decided that Mr Sanderson was “100 percent” at fault for the 2016 incident.

Gwyneth won the trial and was awarded her “symbolic” $1 in damages.

Following the verdict, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to write: “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity.”

“I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Upon leaving the Utah-based court, Gwyneth reportedly whispered to Mr Sanderson: “I wish you well,” to which he allegedly responded: “Thank you, dear”.

Mr Sanderson told Extra TV that he was “very disappointed” by the verdict of the trial.

“You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person… Who wants to take on a celebrity? No wonder I hesitated,” he told the publication.

“It’s difficult. Who wants to do that someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else’s part and be believable, be credible, wins awards? Who wants to go on that path?”