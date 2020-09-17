Gwen Stefani hilariously photoshops her boyfriend onto an old photo of her ex-husband

Fans of the singer were left in hysterics after noticing the edit

Gwen Stefani hilariously photoshops her boyfriend onto an old photo of her...

Gwen Stefani has photoshopped her boyfriend onto an old photo of her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The singer took to Instagram to share a “date night” snap of her alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton.

However, fans of the star were quick to notice that the photo had in fact been edited – with Blake replacing Gavin in an old photograph.

One fan wrote: “You did NOT with this photoshopping!!!! 😂 😂 😂”

Gwen captioned the edited photo: “#datenight @acmawards w my boo🥰 @blakeshelton gx” – with fans noticing she had previously shared the original snap back in 2014: “This is kind of a slap in the face to Gavin lol 😆”

One follower commented: “This pic is GOLDEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆”, while Kelly Clarkson wrote: “how can we like this more than once? 💗”

Gwen and Gavin divorce was finalised back in 2016 after 14 years of marriage, sharing three children together.

Gwen began dating country singer Blake in November 2015, after meeting while judging the US version of the talent show The Voice.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.