Gwen Stefani announces engagement to Blake Shelton

The singer shared the news in a sweet post

Gwen Stefani has announced her engagement to Blake Shelton.

The popstar began dating country singer Blake in November 2015, after meeting while judging the US version of the talent show The Voice.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the No Doubt star posed with her new fiancé as she showed off her ring.

Gwen wrote: “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx”.

Sharing the same photo, Blake wrote: “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The couple’s famous friends took to the comment section to share their excitement, with singer John Legend writing: “AMAZING! Congratulations to you both!!”

Kelly Clarkson commented: “THE BEST‼️❤️‼️❤️”, while Dua Lipa added: “Congratulations!!! Best news ❤️❤️❤️”.

Gwen was previously married to Gavin Rossdale for 14 years, before finalising their divorce in 2016.

The former couple share three children together, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma.

Blake has also previously been married twice, to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006, and to singer Miranda Lambert from 2011 until 2015.