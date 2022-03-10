Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcomed their second child together last year

Grimes has revealed she and Elon Musk secretly welcomed their second child together via surrogate in December last year.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, shared the news in a Vanity Fair cover story.

The musician said of her baby daughter: “Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.”

Speaking about her on-off romance with Elon, who she semi-separated from last year, Grimes said: “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid.”

“We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

She added that their relationship is “the best it’s ever been,” saying they plan to have more children in the future: “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”

The couple started dating in 2018, and welcomed their first child together in May 2020 – a son named X Æ A-Xii.