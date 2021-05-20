Grey’s Anatomy star lands role in Sex and the City reboot

Sara Ramirez has landed a role in the Sex and the City reboot.

The revival series, which is titled ‘And Just Like That…’, will follow Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Sara, who rose to fame by playing the role of Dr. Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy, has been cast as non-binary comedian Che Diaz in the upcoming series.

New character Che is described as “a big presence with a big heart” with an “outrageous sense of humour and progressive, human overview of gender roles.”

Executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement: “Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family.”

“Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ramirez (@therealsararamirez)

Sara shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a snap of the script, captioning the post: “And just like that…”

Production for the ten-part show is taking place in New York City, with Kim Cattrall noticeably absent as she won’t be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the reboot.

John Corbett has confirmed he will reprise his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw, in the show – while Chris North hinted that he may reprise his role as Mr. Big.