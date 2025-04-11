Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane reveals devastating health diagnosis after calling off divorce

Eric Dane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS, otherwise known as motor neurone disease, is a rare and incurable disorder that results in the progressive loss of both upper and lower motor neurons that normally control voluntary muscle contraction.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, the Grey’s Anatomy star said: “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

The news comes just one month after the 52-year-old and his wife Rebecca Gayheart called off their divorce.

The couple, who have been married since 2004, share two daughters together – Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

Despite his diagnosis, Eric said he will be returning to work on HBO’s Euphoria, which is currently filming it’s long-awaited third season.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” he added. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Back in 2018, Eric’s wife Rebecca filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage.

However, the pair remained on good terms as they continued to co-parents their daughters.

But on March 5th, Rebecca filed to dismiss her divorce from Eric.

The Hollywood actor shot to fame back in 2006 when he landed his fan favourite role as Dr. Mark Sloan, aka ‘McSteamy’, on Grey’s Anatomy.