Greta Thunberg SLAMS Andrew Tate after he took aim at her on Twitter

Greta Thunberg has slammed Andrew Tate, after he took aim at her on Twitter.

In August, the former Big Brother star’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned after violating Meta’s policies.

However, he has remained active on Twitter and took unprompted aim at the young environmental activist on Tuesday.

Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022



Andrew shared a photo of himself re-fuelling his Bugatti, and tweeted: “Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.”

“My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start.”

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

On Wednesday, Greta savagely re-tweeted the message and wrote: “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]”

Greta’s re-tweet has sent Twitter users into hysterics.

One user wrote: “I ❤️ Greta Thunberg so damn much,” while another said: “Greta Thunberg handing Andrew Tate one of the biggest L’s I’ve genuinely ever seen.”

A third said: “Greta Thunberg owned him and ratio’d his original tweet in less than an hour.”

A fourth chimed in: “This is without doubt one of the highlights of the year #GoGreta #GirlPower 😂😂😂.”

Greta Thunberg owned him and ratio’d his original tweet in less than an hour. pic.twitter.com/0OSz0V927z — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 28, 2022



