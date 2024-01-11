Greta Gerwig responds to THOSE Barbie jokes made at the Golden Globe Awards

Greta Gerwig has responded to those Barbie jokes that were made at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening.

At the star-studded awards ceremony on January, host and comedian Jo Koy made some controversial jokes about the film in his opening monologue.

The 52-year-old comedian opened up the show by saying: “Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is on a plastic doll with big boobies.”

The host went on: “The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet. Or what casting directors call character actor!”

Barbie director, Greta Gerwig has since responded during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today.

She said: “Well, he’s not wrong.”

“She’s the first doll that was mass-produced with breasts, so he was right on. And you know, I think that so much of the project, of the movie, was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll.”

The 40-year-old continued: “Barbie, by her very construction, has no character, no story,” the actress and director continued. “She’s there to be projected upon.”

Fans of the film were not impressed with the host’s jokes and took to X to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “Jo Koy’s ‘joke’ about the barbie movie is exactly why the barbie movie was made.”

Another said: “Jo Koy reducing the Barbie movie to a movie about ‘big boobs’ when the entire plot of Barbie is how difficult it is to be a woman in a men’s world. It’s giving ‘I didn’t do the readings for class, but also talking during 85% of the class discussion’.”

the audience at the golden globes when jo koy made that “joke” about barbie pic.twitter.com/0SPsXrTqIv — fiz ᶻ⁴ 💐 (@cardiganfml) January 8, 2024

On the night, the film took home the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, after racking up a staggering $1.4 billion while in theatres.

You can check out the full list of winners here.