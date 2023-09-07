Greg O’Shea’s new girlfriend shares snaps from romantic trip to Croatia

Greg O’Shea’s new girlfriend Jeanni Mulder has shared snaps from their romantic trip to Croatia, after “hard launching” their relationship earlier this week.

The former Love Island winner confirmed he was off the market on Tuesday when he shared a video of him and Jeanni bungee jumping off a bridge.

Greg hilariously captioned the post: “If we die, we die 👫.”

Jeanni has since shared more photos from their summer holiday to Hvar in Croatia.

The model, who hails from South Africa, posted a carousel of photos from their trip – including a sweet selfie of her and Greg.

She captioned the post: “hvar camera roll 🌺 part 1.”

It’s understood the couple have been quietly dating for a few months.

According to her Instagram bio, Jeanni hails from South Africa but lives in Dublin.

Greg’s last public relationship was with UK based influencer Kate Hutchins, who he dated for two years.

Prior to that, the Limerick native briefly dated Amber Gill – who he won the 2019 series of Love Island with.