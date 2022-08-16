Greg O’Shea spills secret about his time on Love Island

Greg O’Shea has spilled a secret about his time on Love Island.

The Limerick native won the hit dating show alongside Amber Gill in 2019.

The former rugby player recently revealed that his grandmother sadly passed away while he was in the villa, however he was allowed to attend the funeral.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Greg recalled being taken aside and told the upsetting news, explaining he felt “like a fool” sitting in Mallorca while his family were by his grandmother’s side.

“The next day they flew me back to Ireland,” the 27-year-old revealed. “I had two bodyguards with me, I had a hat on and my face covered.”

He flew to Ireland, and then quickly returned, citing that his grandmother would have wanted to continue the once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It was kind of the aged-old cliché,” he said. “Your nana wants you to go in and do your best, so just go back in and have a bit of fun.”

Greg entered the villa on Day 44 as a late bombshell, and sparked up a romance with Amber.

The couple won the show ahead of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, amassing 48.82% of the public vote.

However, the pair called it quits five weeks after the show ended.