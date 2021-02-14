Greg O’Shea shares sweet message as he reveals he’s spending Valentine’s Day alone

"Big shout out to anyone who might be spending the day alone like myself..."

Greg O’Shea has shared a sweet message as he revealed he’s spending Valentine’s Day alone.

The Limerick native rose to fame after winning Love Island in 2019 with Amber Gill, splitting just five weeks after they left the villa.

Taking to Instagram, the rugby star wrote: “Happy Valentine’s to anyone lucky enough to be with someone special today, but a big shout out to anyone who might be spending the day alone like myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

“There’s nothing wrong with that at all but have a virtual flower from me anyways🌹,” he added.

The reality star previously described his “type” in an Instagram Q&A, revealing: “I don’t really have a type per se. I find stuff attractive though.”

“Active healthy lifestyle, ambitious, loyalty, can take a joke/slag but can also give it. Independent. She doesn’t need a guy.”

“Knows her worth but isn’t cocky, I hate cocky. Doesn’t rely on make-up and fake tan. As natural as possible please. Pays attention to the small things.”