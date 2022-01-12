Greg O’Shea reveals why he never went public with ex-girlfriend Kate Hutchins

Greg O’Shea has revealed why he never went public with his ex-girlfriend Kate Hutchins.

The Love Island star recently confirmed he’s back on the market, after splitting from the British influencer.

Greg and Kate dated for two years, but the pair never shared their relationship on social media.

During an interview with the Daily Mirror, the 26-year-old was asked why he kept their romance under wraps.

Greg confessed: “The reason why I didn’t go public with my last girlfriend was because I was never 100% sure.”

“With things like that, you kind of want to be 100% sure privately in the relationship, behind closed doors and when you’re both alone before you let millions of people in.”

“I think you have to be so sure about this person. And so does your family and you friends.”

“You should be ridiculously madly in love with one another and spend so much time together and then you can solidify the relationship and feel secure enough to let millions of people on social media it on it,” he explained.

“It never got to that stage to be honest. I was mad about her, she was one of the loveliest people I have ever met in my life but we are both in just completely different parts of our lives right now.”

“Whereas she just wants to focus on work, I’m much more of a lad who wants to have fun and travel and live a life that’s more than just work.”

“So unfortunately, we kind of just had to walk away from one another,” he said.

“I am heartbroken over it but I would have been miserable as well trying to force something that wasn’t right.”

Greg, 26, was first linked to the popular blogger in April 2020, when fans noticed they had posted photos from the same place in Dubai.

While the couple never confirmed their romance on social media, eagled-eyed followers noticed the pair posting photos from the same locations over the past year.

Last August, the pair appeared to be on the Greek Island of Mykonos at the same time, and one month later, Greg and Kate also shared photos from the same restaurant at Kinnitty Castle Hotel in Offaly.

They also posted snaps from the same locations in Paris in October.