Greg O’Shea reveals plans to enjoy his summer as a single man

Greg O’Shea is planning to enjoy his summer as a single man.

The Limerick native has been single since he split from his influencer girlfriend Kate Hutchins at the end of 2021.

The former Love Island winner dated the British blogger for two years, but the pair never shared their relationship on social media.

Speaking to EVOKE, Greg said: “This summer is my first retired and I don’t have to stick to a rugby or training schedule.”

“I’ve had lots of work on, I’ve been to Ascot and am going to the Silverstone F1 next week with my dad.”

“Then I’m going to festival Tomorrow Land in Belgium with my mates and then straight onto Mykonos after with the lads.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

Greg continued, “I’ve no Mrs, and there’s no one on the scene, so I’m just going to go have fun and go away with the lads.”

The 27-year-old revealed he is enjoying his single life at the moment and doesn’t know when he’ll “get stuck back in” to dating.

The Limerick native joked, “I don’t even know what I’m attracted to anymore.”

“I’m 27 now and for the last 13 years, 11 have been in relationships, three long term, and all of those have been with completely different girls.”

Back in January, Greg confessed he was “heartbroken” over his split from Kate, and had no plans to get back into the dating scene.

He told new! magazine: “I’m exhausted from my last relationship. She was amazing but we just put in so much work to try and make it happen, and we ended up realising we want different things. I was heartbroken.”

“At the moment, I’m just trying to lick my wounds and pick myself back up. We’ll see later in the year, maybe, but right now I’m just exhausted by the whole love thing.”

The 27-year-old shot to fame after winning Love Island with Amber Gill in 2019.