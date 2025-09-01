Greg O’Shea reveals he’s set to marry fiancée Jeanni Mulder VERY soon as he shares wedding plans

TV personality and former rugby player Greg O’Shea is set to marry his fiancée, South African model Jeanni Mulder, in an intimate ceremony in Dublin next month.

The couple had originally considered a large, traditional wedding.

However, they soon realised that bringing together families from Ireland and South Africa would be both complicated and costly.

Instead, they plan to celebrate twice: first in Dublin with Greg’s family, and then in South Africa next year for Jeanni’s loved ones.

Speaking to RSVP, Greg explained: “We were tossing and turning between doing a big massive wedding that everyone does, but then we got a slap of reality because Jeanni’s family are all in South Africa and it is not easy to just get them to fly to Ireland.

“And vice versa with my family going there, not to mention the cost of it. We have decided to flip the script and go for something more intimate, we are keeping the wedding very small with the Irish contingent.

“We will go to South Africa for another celebration next year. Both will be close family and friends. We are really excited to keep things small so we have time with each other and time with our guests.”

“If there are 200 people there you are not getting time with everyone as bride and groom. This will be the first celebration of my immediate family and her immediate family in one space.

“I have met all of her family except for her brother. The big day is fast approaching. It is going to be a beautiful day.”

The choice of Dublin over Greg’s native Limerick was also practical.

Many of his relatives are based in the capital, while his parents and Jeanni’s brother will be flying in from abroad, making it easier for everyone to attend.

The couple’s plans have also been affected by Ireland’s visa rules.

Last year, the country introduced visa requirements for South African citizens, and many applicants, including Jeanni’s mother, have faced long delays.

“My mom is coming from South Africa, but she applied for a visa two months ago and she still hasn’t heard a word about it,” Jeanni confessed.

Rather than spending heavily on a lavish one-day celebration, Greg and Jeanni have decided to prioritise their honeymoon.

Greg admitted it was “unorthodox” to focus on the honeymoon rather than the wedding itself, but said it made sense given the circumstances.

“We want to treat ourselves for a long period of enjoyment. It was a big decision. However, it was made easier because not all of Jeanni’s family and friends can make it to Ireland,” he explained.

As for what they will wear on their big day, Jeanni said: “Because we are going for a more intimate wedding the dress is not your everyday bridal gown. But it is something that is very me.

“I was choosing between two and I spoke with my mom, Greg’s mom and his sisters.

“We all decided on the same dress and it was the one I felt most like me in, which is really important. Greg knows me so well so I can’t say too much or else he will guess it.”

Greg added: “I will go for a classic black tux. I will get a new proper shirt and a dickie bow to make it more special. The ones I have now are worn out from my friend’s wedding.

“Jeanni has warned me not to wear the shirt I stained at a recent wedding. You can’t go wrong with a black tux, they are classic and timeless. And it is all about the bride on the day anyway.”