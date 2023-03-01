Greg O’Shea reveals he had plans to propose to ex-girlfriend

Greg O’Shea has revealed he previously had plans to propose to one of his now-ex-girlfriends.

Speaking during his appearance on The Sinead Says podcast, the Love Island 2019 winner admitted: “There was this girl that I was about to propose to.”

In a shocking twist, he revealed: “Turns out she was seeing this other guy behind my back for six months.”

Greg jokingly told host Sinead Hegarty: “This is like a therapy session.”

In January, the former rugby sevens player revealed he was single during his appearance on The Late Late Show.

The previous January, Greg confirmed he was single once again after splitting from his girlfriend of two years Kate Hutchins.

“I was with a lovely girl for the last two years and we had some great times together,” he explained at the time.

“But, unfortunately, we weren’t on the same page and we didn’t want the same things out of life.”

The former rugby sevens player briefly sparked romance rumours with Doireann Garrihy last June, after fans commented that they would make a lovely couple.