Greg O’Shea reveals he had a secret crush on fellow Love Island star

Greg O’Shea has revealed he had a secret crush on his Love Island co-star Lucie Rose Donlan.

The Limerick native won the popular dating show alongside Amber Gill in 2019, just two weeks after he entered the villa as a bombshell.

During his appearance on Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly’s new Will You Shift My Friend podcast, the 27-year-old was asked if he always had eyes for Amber on the show.

The rugby star admitted: “I’ve never come out saying it publicly, but I’ll say it to ye ’cause it’s so far on. Amber wasn’t set in my sights in the six weeks leading up. The girl that I was set in my sights was Lucie Rose Donlan.”

“I knew I’d get on with her because she wasn’t getting on with the other girls in the villa so I knew she was normal,” he explained.

“She was just like into surfing and fitness and all that kind of stuff… so I was like, ‘Awh, she’s kind of cool.'”

However, Greg never ended up meeting Lucie since she was sent home the weekend before he went in.

The Irish star decided to go on dates with Amber and Maura Higgins instead as they were both single when he arrived, but producers cancelled his date with Maura as he got on so well with Amber.

Greg and Amber won Love Island back in 2019, and the couple split the £50k cash prize between them.

Just five weeks later, the pair called it quits and at the time, Amber accused Greg of breaking up with her over text, which he’s firmly denied.

Although their romance ended on bad terms, the rugby player reached out to Amber after Love Island host Caroline Flack tragically took her own life in 2020, and the pair are now friendly with each other.