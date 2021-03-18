Greg O’Shea praises ‘kind and friendly’ Caroline Flack – after watching documentary about her death

Channel 4 aired a documentary about the TV presenter on Wednesday night

Greg O’Shea has paid tribute to Caroline Flack on social media, after watching a heartbreaking documentary about her death.

On Wednesday night, Channel 4 aired a documentary called ‘Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death’, which featured interviews with her family and friends.

The programme documented the TV presenter’s secret struggles, before she sadly took her own life on February 15, 2020.

After watching the documentary on Wednesday night, Greg took to Instagram to pay tribute to Caroline.

The Limerick native met the TV presenter when he appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island, which he went on to win alongside Amber Gill.

Posting a photo of the documentary on his TV screen, the rugby player wrote: “I had the pleasure of meeting her only a handful of times. She was always so kind and friendly.”

“Hopefully a lot of lessons will be taken from her very sad death,” he added.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.