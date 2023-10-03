Greg O’Shea pens sweet tribute to girlfriend Jeanni Mulder after completing Ironman Triathlon

Greg O’Shea has penned a sweet tribute to his girlfriend Jeanni Mulder, after completing the Ironman Triathlon.

The Love Island star completed a 3.8km sea swim, followed by a 180km bike ride and a 42km run in 12 hours, 7 minutes and 8 seconds in Barcelona over the weekend.

The former rugby star’s South African girlfriend Jeanni, who he went Instagram official with last month, was on the sidelines cheering him on.

Greg, who hails from Co. Limerick, took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of himself during and after the triathlon.

He wrote: “I can’t believe I’m able to say this… I am an Ironman 💪”

“As I mentioned in my last post, I was very nervous for this challenge and I really doubted if I would even be able to complete it. I’ve always had it on my bucket list to try a full distance Ironman, so I trained my arse off and just gave it a go.”

Paying tribute to his girlfriend for her support, Greg added: “Shout out to @jeannimulder and my family for your patience and support putting up with me over the last few months.”

“I’m very certain I wasn’t the best craic to be around, but it was all worth it in the end.”

Jeanni also shared a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her beau, writing: ” GREG O’SHEA YOU ARE AN IRONMAN. 3.8km 🏊‍♂️ 180km 🚴‍♂️ 42.2km 🏃‍♂️ & you did it all in 12h7min8sec.”

She continued: “Safe to say I never doubted you for a second. I feel so lucky I got to be there for you at the finish line.”

“To say I’m proud of you is honestly an understatement, I’ll keep this short but wow yesterday was so emotional – few see how hard you work, but yet you have the best support & love from all your people because they so wholeheartedly believe in you.”

“I am so inspired by you as a person & thankful to be apart of your incredible journey ❤️”