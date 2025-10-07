Greg O’Shea marries South African model Jeanni Mulder in intimate ceremony

Greg O’Shea is officially a married man!

The former rugby player, who shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, wed his South African beau Jeanni Mulder in Dublin on Monday.

Sharing photos of their big day on Instagram, the happy couple wrote: “Mr. & Mrs. O’Shea. Intimate, emotional & exactly what we wanted.”

“Yesterday was the start of the rest of our lives, as we tied the knot in front of our nearest & dearest,” they added.

The proud bride has also already updated her name on Instagram to Jeanni O’Shea.

The newlyweds got engaged last New Year’s Eve, after almost two years of dating.

The couple had originally considered a large, traditional wedding.

However, they soon realised that bringing together families from Ireland and South Africa would be both complicated and costly.

Instead, they plan to celebrate twice: first in Dublin with Greg’s family, and then in South Africa next year for Jeanni’s loved ones.

Speaking to RSVP recently, Greg explained: “We were tossing and turning between doing a big massive wedding that everyone does, but then we got a slap of reality because Jeanni’s family are all in South Africa and it is not easy to just get them to fly to Ireland.”

“And vice versa with my family going there, not to mention the cost of it. We have decided to flip the script and go for something more intimate, we are keeping the wedding very small with the Irish contingent.

“We will go to South Africa for another celebration next year. Both will be close family and friends. We are really excited to keep things small so we have time with each other and time with our guests.”

“If there are 200 people there you are not getting time with everyone as bride and groom. This will be the first celebration of my immediate family and her immediate family in one space.“