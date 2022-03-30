Ad
Greg O’Shea hints at new romance following split from Kate Hutchins

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Greg O’Shea has hinted at a new romance, following his split from Kate Hutchins.

The Irish Love Island star and the British influencer called it quits late last year, after two years together.

In a new TikTok video, the retired rugby star teased: “When ‘hot guy summer’ is pending but you can’t get her out of your head.”

@gregosheaofficial

the struggle is real.

♬ original sound – matiamarcantuoni

The Limerick native is seen putting his head in his hands, and miming: “F**k.”

Greg captioned the cryptic video: “The struggle is real.”

It comes just two months after the reality star said he wouldn’t be dating anyone anytime soon, as he was still “heartbroken” after his split from Kate.

Greg and Kate

Greg told new! magazine in January: “I’m exhausted from my last relationship. She was amazing but we just put in so much work to try and make it happen, and we ended up realising we want different things. I was heartbroken.”

“At the moment, I’m just trying to lick my wounds and pick myself back up. We’ll see later in the year, maybe, but right now I’m just exhausted by the whole love thing.”

The 27-year-old shot to fame after winning Love Island with Amber Gill in 2019.

