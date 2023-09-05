Greg O’Shea ‘hard launches’ his new relationship in the best way

Greg O’Shea is officially off the market.

The Love Island star “hard launched” his new relationship via Instagram on Tuesday, by sharing a video of him and his new girlfriend Jeanni Mulder bungee jumping off a bridge.

The Ireland AM presenter captioned the post: “‘ if we die, we die ‘ 👫”

One fan commented on the post: “The hard launch we’ve been waiting for 🥹❤️”

Another wrote: “So happy to see you like this Greg❤️,she is a lucky girl.”

A third penned: “Awh delighted for Greg 🫶”

According to her Instagram bio, Jeanni hails from South Africa but lives in Dublin.

Greg’s last public relationship was with UK based influencer Kate Hutchins, who he dated for two years.

Prior to that, the Limerick native briefly dated Amber Gill – who he won the 2019 series of Love Island with.