Greg O’Shea fuels rumours he’s dating popular influencer

The pair both jetted off to Mykonos last week

Greg O’Shea has fueled rumours he’s dating popular UK influencer Kate Hutchins.

The Irish Love Island star was first linked to the British blogger in April last year, after they both shared similar photos from a trip to Dubai.

The Limerick native jetted off Mykonos last week, and eagle-eyed fans have spotted Kate was also on the Greek island at the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hutchins (@kateehutchins)

One fan asked Greg on his latest post: “Who is on holiday with you Greg? ❤️”

The rugby star replied: “Travel buddy.”

Other fans tagged Kate under the comment, with one writing: “He’s dating Kate Hutchins ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hutchins (@kateehutchins)

Kate, who is based in London, is a well-known lifestyle blogger – who has over 481k followers on Instagram.

Greg, who has over 1million followers on Instagram, is best known for winning Love Island in 2019 with Amber Gill.

Sadly, his romance with Amber didn’t last long, as she accused him of dumping her over text just weeks after they won the ITV2 series.