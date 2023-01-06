Greg O’Shea confirms his relationship status

Greg O’Shea has confirmed his relationship status.

The 27-year-old appeared on Friday night’s The Late Late Show.

The former rugby sevens player spoke to host Ryan Tubridy about the aftermath of his public split from Amber Gill, and briefly touched on a “toxic” relationship he had whilst living in London.

Ryan probed Greg about his current love life prior to promoting The Late Late Show’s Valentine’s Day special.

However, the TV presenter pointed out the fact that the 27-year-old only laughed at the question and didn’t respond.

Confirming his relationship status, Greg said: “I am single, yeah.”

Last January, Greg confirmed he was single once again after splitting from his girlfriend of two years Kate Hutchins.

“I was with a lovely girl for the last two years and we had some great times together,” he explained at the time. “But, unfortunately, we weren’t on the same page and we didn’t want the same things out of life.”

The former rugby sevens player briefly sparked romance rumours with Doireann Garrihy last June, after fans commented that they would make a lovely couple.