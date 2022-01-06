Greg O’Shea confirms he’s single again – after splitting from influencer Kate Hutchins

Greg O’Shea has confirmed he’s back on the market, after splitting from his girlfriend Kate Hutchins.

The Love Island star dated the British influencer for two years, but the pair never shared their relationship on social media.

Speaking to RSVP Live, the Limerick native said: “I am single as of the last couple of weeks. It is the way that things have panned out for me.”

“I was with a lovely girl for the last two years and we had some great times together,” he explained.

“But, unfortunately, we weren’t on the same page and we didn’t want the same things out of life.”

“We had to make the mature decision to walk away from each other even though it was heartbreaking. Life gets in the way sometimes.”

The former rugby player said: “It was very amicable, there was no anger. We want different things in life right now, she wants to put all her effort into work and I want to be closer to someone.”

“We didn’t want to live in the same place. And there was no point forcing something because we would have ended up resenting each other,” he added.

The news comes after Greg recently admitted he had the “worst times” of his life in 2021.

Kate, who has over 640k followers on Instagram, also hinted she was going through heartbreak last month.

During a recent Q&A, the fashion blogger confessed: “To be honest with you guys December was such a tough month and I was really struggling mentally.”

“Work was crazy busy which is amazing but when you’re going through tough personal things it’s just a lot harder.”

“202I was a fantastic year for my career but a very hard one in my personal life, lots of tears.”

“With the help of a good break, and amazing friends family, I’m in a much better space now and I’m excited for what’s coming this year,” she added.

Greg, 26, was first linked to the popular blogger in April 2020, when fans noticed they had posted photos from the same place in Dubai.

While the couple never confirmed their romance on social media, eagled-eyed followers noticed the pair posting photos from the same locations over the past year.

Last August, the pair appeared to be on the Greek Island of Mykonos at the same time, and one month later, Greg and Kate also shared photos from the same restaurant at Kinnitty Castle Hotel in Offaly.

They also posted snaps from the same locations in Paris in October.