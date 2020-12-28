Greg O’Shea announces return to the airwaves after 2FM stint

The Love Island star filled in for Eoghan McDermott on RTÉ 2FM last year

Greg O’Shea was back on our airwaves this morning, following his stint on RTÉ 2FM last year.

The rugby player filled in for Eoghan McDermott on 2FM Breakfast with Doireann Garrihy late last year, while the presenter was busy working on Love Island Australia.

Greg has since returned to the station to host his own ‘celebrity takeover’ show.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 25-year-old wrote: “Buzzing to be back on the radio again. I promise I won’t mention anything about Covid or Brexit!”

“Tune in to @rte2fm at 11am to hear me tell stories and play some of my favourite tunes, including some old bangers!” he added.

The news comes after Greg admitted some people were “not happy” about him standing in for Eoghan McDermott last year.

Speaking to the Irish Sun back in January, the sports star said: “Initially some people were not that happy that I got the 2FM gig.”

“There were people who had worked for years to try and get into a radio show like that, and I get that.”

“Having the breakfast show on 2FM is a huge gig and to get it without any experience, I can understand why some people were annoyed.”

Despite receiving criticism, the Limerick native felt like he proved himself after co-hosting the show for nine weeks.

“By the end of it I really felt comfortable on air,” he said. “When I finished up on the radio, people then started to recognise me as the fellow from the radio and not Love Island which was great because it catered to a different demographic of people.”

“I think more people in Ireland know me for the radio and rugby rather than this guy who went over to a UK show — which is great.”

