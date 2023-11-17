Greg O’Shea announces his departure from The Six O’Clock show

Greg O’Shea has announced his departure from The Six O’ Clock show.

The former Love Island star made the announcement live on air on Friday night’s show.

The 28-year-old joined the cast of the show back in November 2022.

In an Instagram post, Greg said: “I’ve had such a wonderful time over the past year presenting in this seat. The learnings I’ve taken are invaluable, and I’m so appreciative to the women I had the pleasure of presenting alongside @karenkostertv, @grainne_seoigetv, @zeinabofficial , @fionnualajay have been my TV sisters and we had so much craic together ❤️.”

The host continued: “From interviewing icons such as President Mary Robinson and superstar celebrities like Gok Wan, to doing FRIENDS dance routines live on TV, there has never been a dull moment.”

“A massive thank you to everyone in the team behind the camera because without you all there literally wouldn’t be a show.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing the new vision for the @sixoclockshow and whatever crazy adventure the future has in store for me next ✌️,” Greg added.

This news comes after the former rugby player’s co-host, Karen Koster also announced her departure from the show earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mum-of-three wrote: “Even though I’ve been thinking about this for months, now that I’ve said it on air, it’s all starting to feel real 🫣.”

“I’m finishing up on @sixoclockshow next week for the simple reason that I just need to be home more with my family in the evenings.”

Karen continued: “I have had a ball presenting this show for over two years, and I’ve been so lucky to be surrounded by a wonderful production team, producers, gallery crew and of course my work bestie Greg 😉.”

“Truthfully the only downside to The Six O’Clock show, is that it’s on at 6 O’Clock! And that’s simply a time where I need to be at home, rather than in the studio.”

“But I’ll always be around to mind the mothership should the team need me to jump back into the hotseat.”

“Thank you for tuning in and for all the lovely comments I get when I’m out and about.”